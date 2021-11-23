Last month we told you about the installation of a sign on Mill Street commemorating the visit in 2013 to Almonte by the beloved radio icon Stuart Mclean. Stuart was recording two episodes of his long-running Vinyl Cafe show for the CBC.

The folks responsible for creating this sign received a lovely from Jess Milton, Stuart’s long-time producer:

“We were delighted to learn that Stuart will be honoured in this way. With his work, Stuart reminded us that we all have a story to tell and that those stories are important. Thank you for allowing us to be a part of your story.”

– Jess Milton, producer of The Vinyl Cafe and Executor of the Estate of Stuart McLean