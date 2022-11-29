Tuesday, November 29, 2022
AGH emergency department closed tonight until morning of November 30

The emergency department at Almonte General Hospital will be closed as of 5 p.m. today and is expected to re-open at 7 a.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, November 30.  This temporary closure is due to a nursing staff shortage due to illness. The rest of the hospital is still open and caring for patients.

“Patient and staff safety is our main priority,” said Mary Wilson Trider, president and CEO. “Our dedicated teams at both Almonte General Hospital and Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital continue to work to ensure we have the necessary staff to support our community with their health care needs. We are closely supported by our team at the Lanark County Paramedic Service.”

Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 9-1-1.  Paramedics will take you to the nearest emergency department for care. Please do not come to the emergency department.

Patients can also speak with a Registered Nurse at Telehealth Ontario by calling toll-free 1-866-797-0000 or TTY 1-866-797-0007.  This service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The closest emergency departments are:

