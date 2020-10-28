Alameda donors were asked to check their names on the poster at Baker Bob’s following the Grand Opening of the Almonte Alameda on September 12. As a result, 40 of the original entries have been amended based on comments from the donors. Organizer Stephen Brathwaite has also announced that 30 new names have been added to the list bringing the total number of donors to almost 300. He expressed his appreciation for this heartwarming support for the Alameda. The revised lists of names will be used on plaques to be installed at the entrance to the Alameda.

The revised lists of donors and memorial names can be viewed here: https://millstonenews.com/almonte-alameda-donors/

The names shown in bold are either new or amended since the Grand Opening in September. Everyone who contributed to the Alameda campaign is advised to check that their name is entered correctly and to send any required changes by email to djohnstonis@rogers.com by Monday, November 9th.