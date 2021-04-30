The Almonte Community Co-ordinators offers the Phyllis Goldsteen Bursary
This $1000.00 bursary will be awarded to an adult learner who has successfully completed one year of post-secondary education and who is returning to education after a break of at least three years.
Your letter of application should include:
- Details of anticipated education
- Academic achievement to date
- Community involvement
To apply, send your letter to info@thehubalmonte.com
or
The Hub,
118 Mill St. Box 538,
Almonte, On.
K0A 1A0
Applications must be received no later than July 1, 2021. An interview will follow for potential candidates.