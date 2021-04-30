The Almonte Community Co-ordinators offers the Phyllis  Goldsteen Bursary

This $1000.00 bursary will be awarded to an adult learner who has successfully completed one year of post-secondary education and who is returning to education after a break of at least three years.

Your  letter of application should include:

  • Details of anticipated education
  • Academic achievement to date
  • Community involvement

To apply, send your letter to info@thehubalmonte.com

or

The Hub,
118 Mill St. Box 538,
Almonte, On.
K0A 1A0

Applications must be received no later than July 1, 2021. An interview will follow for potential candidates.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR