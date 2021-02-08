by Robin Webb, Branch 240 secretary

Back in March 2020 the Almonte Legion Branch 240 wondered if it could survive more than 3 months of being closed. Funds were good but not great!

Now almost a year later, the Branch would like to advise the community of Mississippi Mills that the Almonte Legion is alive and well despite this tragic pandemic.

Fortunately, the Branch has been able to support both our veterans and our community as per usual and the renovation of the upper hall is in the final stages of completion. Once it is finished it will be a great place for weddings, dances and meetings and will include a handicapped accessible washroom.

This has all been made possible by the generosity of many community donations to the branch. Without those contributions, it would have been a challenge moving forward. So, the Branch members thank you all.

Along with all this local support, Branch 240 would also like to announce that a generous contribution was received in December from the Royal Canadian Legion Dominion Command. These monies were given to Dominion Command by the Federal Government to help all branches survive during this difficult time. This financial support should assure that the Almonte Legion will survive this pandemic and again be able to open its doors so everyone can visit the Branch and enjoy the hospitality and facilities again as in the past.

In another move, Branch 240 has partnered with the Almonte General Hospital/Fairview Manor Foundation to create a “Chase the Ace” virtual lottery (catchtheacealmonte.ca) that will be shared equally by both parties as a win-win situation. It fulfills the Branch community support mandate and to assist other facets of the community as provided in the past.

The members of the Almonte Legion thank all of you for your support in helping Branch 240 to remain a viable part of the community of Mississippi Mills.