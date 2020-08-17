1. The most populous city in the Western Hemisphere is Sao Paulo, Brazil, with a population of over 22,065,000 at last census. Tokyo, Delhi and Shanghai are the world’s 3 most populous, in that order.

2. US Senator Kamala Harris was a high-school student in Montreal while her mother, a breast cancer specialist, did research at the Jewish General Hospital there and taught at McGill.

3. ‘Heartland’ is the longest-running drama in Canada, on the CBC television network.