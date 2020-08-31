1. Singin’ in the Rain is rated the best movie musical, followed by West Side Story and The Wizard of Oz in second place.

2. The anemometer is an instrument which measures the speed of wind or of any current of gas.

3. Queen Elizabweth II, in World War II 2nd subaltern Elizabeth Mary Windsor, trained and served as a mechanic in the Women’s Auxiliary Territorial Service.

4 The people of the Netherlands annually consume the largest volume of coffee per capita.

5. The 2019 Nobel Prize for Economic Sciences was won by 3 professionals in the USA, Esther Duflo, Abhijit Banerjee and Michael Kremer for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.