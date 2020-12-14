by Diana Filer

1. The vaccine Moderna is manufactured in the USA, at its Massachusetts-based company.

2. Shawn Mendes is a Canadian pop singer, born in Pickering, Ontario, in 1998. In 2018, Time Magazine named him one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World.

3. The comic book creation Captain Marvel was also known as Shazam.

4. Jupiter has 79 known moons, not counting its many moonlets.

5. Cancel culture refers to the practice of withdrawing support for public figures and organizations after they have done or said something considered to be offensive or objectionable.