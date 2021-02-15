1. This new year is the Chinese year of the Ox.

2. St Valentine was a 3rd century Roman who by some accounts was a priest and healer. He was martyred for his beliefs in Christian marriage and February 14 was the day upon which he was buried in a cemetery north of Rome.

3. Peanut oil when heated produces no smoke until it reaches a temperature above 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

4. The C-130 Hercules, is a four-engine turbo-prop STOL aircraft capable of landing on unprepared ground. It is most used for the transport of freight and troops in military circumstances.