by Diana Filer
1. This new year is the Chinese year of the Ox.
2. St Valentine was a 3rd century Roman who by some accounts was a priest and healer. He was martyred for his beliefs in Christian marriage and February 14 was the day upon which he was buried in a cemetery north of Rome.
3. Peanut oil when heated produces no smoke until it reaches a temperature above 450 degrees Fahrenheit.
4. The C-130 Hercules, is a four-engine turbo-prop STOL aircraft capable of landing on unprepared ground. It is most used for the transport of freight and troops in military circumstances.
5. The 3 most popular sports in order are Association Football (soccer), cricket and then hockey.