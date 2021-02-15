by Diana Filer

1.  This new year is the Chinese year of the Ox.
2.  St Valentine was a 3rd century Roman who by some accounts was a priest and healer.  He was martyred for his beliefs in Christian marriage and February 14 was the day upon which he was buried in a cemetery north of  Rome.
3.  Peanut oil when heated produces no smoke until it reaches a temperature above 450 degrees Fahrenheit.
4.  The C-130 Hercules, is a four-engine turbo-prop STOL aircraft capable of landing on unprepared ground.  It is most used for the transport of freight and troops in military circumstances.
5.  The 3 most popular sports in order are Association Football (soccer), cricket and then hockey.

 

