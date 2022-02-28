Monday, February 28, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content

Home Hospice North Lanark: There are some great trees left, but hurry!

There are some great trees left, but...

The library is looking for adult volunteers for our new Reading Buddy Program

If sharing your love of reading with...

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – February 26, 2022

by Diana Filer 1.  The Emergencies Act, passed...
Diana's QuizAnswers to Diana's Quiz - February 26, 2022

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – February 26, 2022

by Diana Filer

1.  The Emergencies Act, passed in 1988, and used for the first time by Justin Trudeau this February, replaced the War Measures Act of 1914.  This was used for the third time, once in WWI and again in WWII, and for the third time by Trudeau’s father, Pierre, who invoked it during the October Crisis of 1970.
2.. A person, most usually a politician, who advocates the return to his or her country of any territory formerly belonging to it.
3.  There are 54 recognized countries in Africa, along with some territories and states.
4.  Chernobyl in northern Ukraine has reportedly been captured by Russian military forces.
5.  Poké is a dish of diced raw fish, usually tuna, served either as an appetizer or a main course. Originally from Hawaii, it is one of the main dishes of its cuisine.

Related

Diana’s Quiz – February 26, 2022

Diana’s Quiz – February 19, 2022

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – February 19, 2022

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

The Millstone is a volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area.

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone