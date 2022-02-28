Answers to Diana’s Quiz – February 26, 2022

1. The Emergencies Act, passed in 1988, and used for the first time by Justin Trudeau this February, replaced the War Measures Act of 1914. This was used for the third time, once in WWI and again in WWII, and for the third time by Trudeau’s father, Pierre, who invoked it during the October Crisis of 1970.

2.. A person, most usually a politician, who advocates the return to his or her country of any territory formerly belonging to it.

3. There are 54 recognized countries in Africa, along with some territories and states.

4. Chernobyl in northern Ukraine has reportedly been captured by Russian military forces.

5. Poké is a dish of diced raw fish, usually tuna, served either as an appetizer or a main course. Originally from Hawaii, it is one of the main dishes of its cuisine.