by Diana Filer

1. Tet will be on February 1st this year on our calendar. It shares the date as the beginning of the Vietnamese new year with the Chinese new year.

2. Steven Soderbergh shot the movie ”Unsane”, entirely on his iPhone.

3. Canada has the longest coastline in the world.

4. Hinduism is the world’s oldest religion whose main figures of worship are Vishnu, Shiva and Brahma in that order.

5. There are 1.8288 metres, or 6 feet, in a fathom. Although not an international standard, it is the most frequently used maritime measure of depth in the English-speaking world.