by Diana Filer

1. The word ‘Nunavik’ means ‘Great Land’ in English.

2. Some biennial flowering plants are the hollyhock, Canterbuy Bells, Sweet William and Foxglove. The foxglove is one that can self-seed.

3. Leon Foucault, a French physicist born in Paris in 1819, provided proof with his pendulum – a huge version of a plumb bob – that the earth rotates on its axis.

4, Lauren Harris was a descendant of Alanson Harris, co-founder of the agricultural machinery manufacturing company Massey Harris, later to become Massey Ferguson.

5. Canadian-born Hope Muir is the new Artistic Director of Canada’s National Ballet, succeeding Karen Kain. Muir came to the position from the Charlotte Ballet in North Carolina.