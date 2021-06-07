1. The Juno Awards for achievement in Canadian music are named in honour of Pierre Juneau, who was the first President of the CRTC and who later became President of the CBC. Since the Awards were cancelled last year, this year will mark their 50th anniversary.

2. A black apron on a Starbucks barista means that she or he is a Coffee Master: that they have ‘expert coffee knowledge as certified by a Starbucks curriculum’.

3. Carey Price is the multiple award-winning goaltender for the Montreal Canadiens who was responsible for the team’s win over the Winnipeg Jets last Friday with a 30 save shutout.

4. Winnipeg has the highest indigenous population in Canada, comprising First Nations, Metis, and Inuit, followed by Edmonton and Vancouver..

5. Senegalese author David Diop has won this year’s Booker Prize for his novel ‘Black’. He shares it with Anna Moschovakis, who translated it into English from the French.