1. Lord Tweedsmuir is perhaps better known in the literary world as John Buchan, the author of such works as The Thirty-nine Steps, The Gap in the Curtain, and Prester John.

2, Napoleon’s warhorse was named Marengo.

3. A symposium was originally a drinking party.

4. The capital of Maryland is Annapolis.

5. Although a man named Sam Panopoulos claims to have invented Hawaiian Pizza at his Satellite Restaurant in 1962 in Chatham, Ontario, there was an earlier claim in Portland, Oregon, in 1957. The Hawaiian reference is because there is pineapple on the topping.