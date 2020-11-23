by Diana Filer
1. George Sand was the pen name for Aurore Dupin, the Baroness Dudevant, a French writer and socialist who is best known for her stormy 8 year affair with Frederic Chopin.
2. NASA is the acronym for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
3. Oymyakon in the Sakha Republic of northeast Russia is the world’s coldest inhabited village. Oymyakon means unfrozen water!
4 New Zealand was the first country to give the vote to women, although it was Finland who first gave women the right to stand for parliament.
5. Ernest Tucker was considered to be the first black journalist to work for the CBC. He began with the Corporation in 1961. He will be inducted into the CBC Hall of Fame next month, an honour given journalists who have demonstrated a lasting impact on the CBC and on Canadian journalism.