Monday, December 2, 2024
Answers to Diana's Quiz – November 30, 2024

Kintail Country Christmas, December 14

For sale: Electric guitar

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – November 30, 2024

by Diana Filer

1.  Kingston, Ontario, was built to be Canada’s capital, and was named capital of the United Province of Canada from 1841 to 1844.  The city was called Kingston in honour of King George III in 1783.
2.  Horton was an elephant, a creation of Dr Theodore Seuss Geisel, the children’s author and cartoonist.
3.  Christopher Columbus made 4 transAtlantic voyages: the fourth one ended up in what is now Panama.
4.  Hydrogen and helium are the main gas planets of Jupiter and Saturn in our solar system;     Uranus and Neptune are the other 2 gas planets, thought to consist of heavier elements.
5. The earliest word fragment of the English language found so far is on a burial urn in Norfolk.  It is thought to be the word ”ale”.

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades.

