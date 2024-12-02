Answers to Diana’s Quiz – November 30, 2024

by Diana Filer

1. Kingston, Ontario, was built to be Canada’s capital, and was named capital of the United Province of Canada from 1841 to 1844. The city was called Kingston in honour of King George III in 1783.

2. Horton was an elephant, a creation of Dr Theodore Seuss Geisel, the children’s author and cartoonist.

3. Christopher Columbus made 4 transAtlantic voyages: the fourth one ended up in what is now Panama.