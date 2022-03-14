Are you a senior trying to navigate the health system?

Join us to learn how on March 23rd and 30th

Navigating the health care system for seniors, families and caregivers can be challenging. Carebridge is hoping to help with that during a two-part presentation set for Wednesday, March 23rd and Wednesday, March 30th from 10 am to noon. The session will take place by Zoom.

Invited speakers will provide tips on a wide range of topics from finding a family doctor to advanced care planning. There will also be sessions on accessing mental health services, Alzheimer outreach, and hospice and caregiver support. A presentation on the new Lanark, Leeds and Grenville Ontario Health Team will also be part of each session.

“We want to connect with seniors and help demystify health care with practical information on how to access it,” explains CEO Rob Eves. “Thank you to our speakers for sharing their expertise.”

“This is the start of a series of monthly Coffee Break sessions that Carebridge is offering,” adds Jeff Mills, Community Engagement Director. “We look forward to welcoming everyone in person in April. More details will be coming soon.”

Pre-registration for the March 23rd and March 30th session is required. Please call Jay Young at 613-256-1031 ext. 215 or email jyoung@carebridge.ca to reserve and space and get access information.

Thank you to OACAO, Connect Well and the United Way of Eastern Ontario for supporting this series.

Carebridge is one of Lanark County’s largest, most established non-profit agencies in the health care and social services sector and the region’s largest affordable housing provider.