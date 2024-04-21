Ascend seeks bookkeeper in Almonte

Small Town Living, Big City Opportunities

Ascend is a growth-oriented accounting, tax and advisory firm with a national presence that serves small and medium-sized businesses in small communities across Canada. We are passionate about the professional development of our people, and we strive to create opportunities within the organization that support your career objectives and build them up to reach your highest potential.

Bookkeeper

We are currently seeking a skilled bookkeeper to join our team in Almonte, Ontario. In this role, you will be responsible for maintaining comprehensive sets of books, managing records of accounts, validating the procedures employed for recording financial transactions, and delivering expert bookkeeping services.

Opportunity Highlights

This role will be of interest to someone who:

Has passion for working with business owners in ways to help facilitate client growth and success

for working with business owners in ways to help facilitate client growth and success Thrives in an innovative organization that is continuously investing in process improvement and utilization of technology

organization that is continuously investing in process improvement and utilization of technology Understands the value of collaboration and relationships because it takes a team to successfully achieve a common goal

and relationships because it takes a team to successfully achieve a common goal Has a growth mindset and is committed to professional development

mindset and is committed to professional development Actively works towards maintaining a work-life balance because it is important for overall well being, health, as well as, productivity, and performance

Key Activities and Responsibilities

Maintaining and performing full cycle bookkeeping.

Maintaining financial records for the clients.

Assemble year end information

Calculate and prepare cheques for payrolls, government remittances including payroll, GST/HST, Workers Compensation Board, corporate taxes, personal taxes and other government levies.

Prepare T1, T3, T4, T5 and other tax filings.

Prepare other statistical, financial and accounting reports

Qualifications and Experience

2+ years of experience as a bookkeeper

Experience QuickBooks Desktop, QuickBooks Online, Sage

Familiarity with accounting automation software such as Hubdoc or Receipt Bank will be considered an asset

Intermediate skills in excel

Don’t meet every single requirement? We encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles at Ascend.

What we offer:

A people focused organization that values high-performance and provides engaging and interesting work

Continuous support for professional growth and advancement opportunities within the firm

Flexible work schedules to support work life balance

Comprehensive salary, and benefits

Interested candidates are invited to send a cover letter and resume in one document, together with salary expectations to Dawn McGeachy at dmcgeachy@ascendllp.com

Please note – We thank you for your application and the time you have invested in preparing it however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Ascend is committed to creating a respectful and inclusive workplace. We pride ourselves in having a culture where we recognize and celebrate the valuable differences that make you uniquely you, which include race, religious beliefs, physical or mental disabilities, age, place of origin, marital status, family status, gender or gender identity and sexual orientation.