Lawrence, Audrey Margaret

(Graduated as a Registered Nurse from the Ottawa Civic Hospital on June 10, 1953 & Longtime Volunteer in the local church community)

Passed away on March 15, 2021 with family by her side in the Fairview Manor (Almonte).

Audrey (nee Lee)

Of Almonte, Ontario. At the age of 91.

Predeceased by her devoted husband Jim of 62 years. Will be greatly missed by her four sons Jim of St. Catharines, Terry of Pembroke, Bill (Stella) of Almonte and Peter (Karen) of Almonte. Proud grandmother of 9 and “GG” to 18 great-grandchildren. Donations in memory of Audrey may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation. A special thank-you to the staff from the Fairview Manor for their compassionate care and support.

Family and Friends May Visit

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.

(127 Church Street, Almonte, Ontario. (613)256-3313)

On Friday, March 19, 2021 from 2pm to 4pm. A private family graveside service will be held in the Spring at the Auld Kirk Cemetery.

