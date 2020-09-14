Timmins, Colonel (ret.)

Austin John Samuel “Tim”

Austin was born July 10, 1929, in Pakenham Twp. and passed away peacefully September 7, 2020, in Ottawa, after a long battle with cancer. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Zita. His mother Eva and father Herb Timmins, sisters Lila Bradley (Dalton) and Joyce Timmins also predeceased him. He is survived by his brother Bert (Marion) and Ken (Gail) and daughter Joanne Bates (John), granddaughter Linsey (Joey) and great-grandchildren, Ella, Leo, Sadie and Liv and Lesley(Ron) his younger daughter.

Austin had a much travelled 36 year career as an RCAF navigator. He flew airlift support missions for the United Nations to Korea, Cyprus, and the Congo, Canadian NATO forces in Europe, and disaster relief missions at home and abroad. He served one tour with 437 Husky Squadron, and two tours with the 426 Thunderbird Squadron on the Korean airlift, in addition to a third as Commanding Officer. He had a variety of other assignments: Training Commands HQ’s, Trenton: Transport Commands HQ’s, Trenton: 1 Air Division HQ’s, Metz, and Lahr; HQ’s, Allied Forces Central Europe, Brunssum, and NATO Defence College, Rome. His last assignment was Deputy Commander of the Air Transport Group, headquartered at Trenton, retiring in 1985.

Austin loved the mystery and majesty of the sky and cherished the years he spent navigating its vastness.

Our family would like to express our heartfelt thanks and deep gratitude for kind and compassionate care to the following: Dr. Wong and nurse Yaroslava, and the team at the incomparable May Court Hospice, with special thanks to nurse Claire.

Cremation has taken place. Interment and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

