Author events at the Library, March 1 & 4

Mississippi Mills Public Library (MMPL) – Almonte branch

Wednesday, March 1 at 6:30pm, meet Father Rick Prashaw, author of Roamin’ Catholic and Soar Adam Soar at the Almonte branch library. A FREE event, please register: https://form.jotform.com/230384394383259

Father Rick’s energy, passion & unconditional love are inspirational. His son Adam’s story is as well. Roamin’ Catholic is Father Rick’s second book – so many are looking forward to it! Learn more about Rick Prashaw from this video interview: Real Life Talks: Unconditional Love, with Yvonne Heath: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y77vWLGd4Jw.

Father Rick’s books will be for sale after his talk and available to be borrowed from the library, www.missmillslibrary.com

Saturday, March 4 at 10:30am, Indigenous author & Knowledge Keeper, from the Napanee area, Rick Revelle will present his Algonquin Quest Series of books and discuss his experiences. A FREE event for all ages (books for ages 11+), please register: https://form.jotform.com/230024977487262 Rick is bringing “show and tell” items as well.

The Algonquin Quest Series of books are set in the 1300s, pre-contact. Listen to Rick discuss his latest book, The Elk Whistle Warrior Society, on Global News Morning: https://globalnews.ca/video/9488499/global-news-morning-chats-with-author-rick-revelle/

