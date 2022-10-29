Author Heather O’Neill discusses new novel, November 10

Saturday, October 29, 2022
Author Heather O’Neill discusses her new novel, When We Lost Our Heads, at Mississippi Mills Public Library, Almonte branch, on Thursday, Nov 10 at 6:30 pm. Mill Street Books will be on hand to sell books (the new one and backlist). 

This is a FREE event, but please register: https://form.jotform.com/222774767283266 or call the library 613-256-1037. 

O’Neill is a Canadian novelist, poet, short story writer, screenwriter and journalist, who published her debut novel, Lullabies for Little Criminals, in 2006, which won the 2007 edition of CBC’s Canada Reads. The Girl Who Was Saturday Night and The Lonely Hearts Hotel are among O’Neill’s other books. It’s going to be a great evening – join us at the library!

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

