Barbara Mitchell — obituary

Mitchell, Barbara Audrey (nee Birch)

1931 – 2023

Peacefully at the Almonte General Hospital, Mom passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at the age of 92. Dear wife of 57 years to the late Donald John Mitchell. Loving mother of Debra (Randy) McDougall and Tracy McDougall. Beloved Gran to Robert (Robin) McDougall, Lindsay (Clay) Timmins, Kimberly McDougall and Dustin McDougall. Adored Great Gran to Kinsley, Conor, Kayden and Quinn. Fondly remembered by Dale McDougall. Predeceased by her parents George and Vera Birch and brother Ron.

A very special thanks to Mom’s “Girls” from the Carebridge Community Support Program for their help and friendship over the past several years – know that she loved you all. Also, many thanks to Dr. Melanie Fortune and the nursing staff at the Almonte General Hospital for their care and compassion in Mom’s final days. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Almonte General Hospital or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. As per Mom’s request, there will be no service. She will be laid to rest with her beloved husband at Beechwood Cemetary.

*****

To my loved ones…When I pass away, be glad for me, for I have many loved ones to be with – don’t be sad but happy we had so many wonderful years together. I gave you all my love, and you gave me so much happiness and joy. Thank you all for your love – that is all I ever wanted. I will always be watching over each and every one of you – and know that I am very proud of you all…Till we meet again. Love Mom/Gran/Great Gran. Condolences and donations may be made at www.tubmanfuneralhomes.com