Bell Canada: Unfinished Business

It’s been four years since I and another neighbour have twice or thrice annually petitioned BCE Executive Offices to finish installing Bell Fibre on Dr.Bach and Fairbairn Brothers Streets in Almonte. This would I believe complete installing Fibre for the town and surrounding area.

We usually get a reply. It’s a good thing that a corporation the size of BCE would actually take the time and trouble to reply to the average bill payer. Mind you, I for one spend a monthly princely sum for Bell services so I think I deserve a response.

The reply from Head Office is always pretty much the same…hold tight, fibre will be installed on these Streets in the next 6 months.

Finally, finally — last Fall a contractor appeared on Fairbairn Brothers Street and started furiously trenching and laying cable. As quickly as they started they stopped, dropped tools and disappeared. They have not returned. Spools of cable and pylons lie on residents’ lawns to this day. Our inquiries of this company yielded the curt answer that BCE is no longer using their services.

We have checked with the Municipality to see if they can urge BCE to finish the job but it apparently is not something they are inclined to do. Fair enough. Understood.

What it not understandable is why BCE seems to have no clue of the situation on the ground on these two streets. Surely a Canadian, national telecom corporation such as BCE, which is spending billions on installing fibre optics all over Canada in both urban and rural centres, can finish the job on two remaining streets in Almonte. Can you not?

With respect. A dedicated Bell Canada customer.

James Moore