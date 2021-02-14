Neill, Elisabeth Anne “Betty”

Passed away unexpectedly at Orchard View by the Mississippi on February 10, 2021, at the age of 84. Betty grew up around Huntsville and Lakefield, Ontario, but made her home in the Almonte and Pakenham area for many years, where her friendliness and service to the community was greatly appreciated. She was a proud founding member and longtime volunteer of the Almonte Hub, and served for many years with Home Support. She was very social and loved being with people. She will be greatly missed by her many family, friends and neighbours, near and far.

Beloved wife of the late Ronald. Cherished by her children Rob (Karen), Paul, Mike (Judy) and Joanne. Proud “Grandma” of Eric, Ashley, Scott, Melissa, Tiffany, Matthias, Lucas and Madeline and great-grandmother to Cameron, Kennedy, Anthony, Madison, Mackenlee and Morgan, and aunt to Debbie and Donna. Survived by her brother, Jack Hinton (Glennis). Donations in memory of Betty may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation. A special thank-you to the nurses at Orchard View: Cass, Barb and Lisa. Due to Covid restrictions, a graveside service will be scheduled for relatives and friends in the spring at Union Cemetery (Pakenham).

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church Street, Almonte, ON. (613)256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com