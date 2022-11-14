Blakeney Bridge is closed for two weeks

The bridge crossing the Mississippi at Blakeney will be closed for repairs starting today. The repairs are needed in order to restore the structure’s load capacity. A press release from the County says:

Recent inspections identified that the current 12-tonne load limit on the single-lane bridge should be further reduced to 5 tonnes unless remedial work is undertaken. The new load limit is now in effect.

“The work will consist of structural steel repairs to the girders and floor beams underneath, as well as concrete repairs on the deck top,” explained Sean Derouin, Lanark County public works manager. “Once the work is completed, we expect to be able to restore the load limit to 12 tonnes.”

The bridge consists of three structures crossing the Mississippi River between Almonte and Pakenham and is located on Blakeney Road just west of Blakeney. Travellers can bypass the bridge by detouring north through Pakenham to Kinburn Side Road or south through Almonte to Martin Street North.