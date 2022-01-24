Cavanagh, Robert “Bob”

(Lifelong Panmure Farmer)

With heavy hearts the family announces that Bob passed away peacefully at the Groves Park Lodge, Renfrew on Sunday evening, January 23, 2022; Robert George Cavanagh of Panmure was in his 87th year. Beloved husband of the late Lois Downey (January 7, 2000). Much loved Dad of Lyle (Debbie), the late Lee (Susan) and Ray (Kathy), all of Panmure and Lisa Arthur (Hugh) of Dunrobin. Cherished “Poppa” of 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Sheila England (Ross) of Calgary and Jack Cavanagh (Lynn) of Kinburn. Predeceased by his parents: Elmer G. and Maude (nee Ross) Cavanagh as well as brothers, Ron (Melba) and Les (Brenda). Lovingly remembered by the Downey family as well as his many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the dedicated staff at Groves Park Lodge for the excellent care provided to Bob during his last months. Bob’s final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A private family Funeral Service will be webcast live from the Pilon Family Chapel on Friday morning, January 28th at 11 o’clock. Interment St. Mark’s Anglican Cemetery, Pakenham. In memory of Bob, please consider a donation to St. John’s Anglican Church, Antrim.

