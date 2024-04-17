Brenda Edgerton — obituary

Edgerton, Brenda Pauline

Brenda passed peacefully after fighting a long illness, and in the arms of her loving husband August. This beloved and free spirit is survived by her siblings Nancy, Janet, Doug, Joanne and April; son Korry and his wife Lori and grandchildren Chelsea, Kylie and Connor; daughter Melissa and husband David and grandchild Caprio, stepdaughter Roxanne (Jesse); stepson Leo (Erika and grandchildren J-Lyn, Ethan and Grace).

Brenda was an advocate for women’s rights and instilled the principles of independence and hard work in the women in her life.

Brenda made her mark in the hospitality industry where she has many friends. Her infectious smile and good humour will be sadly missed. Brenda was well-travelled and liked to entertain, and enjoyed conversation mixed with good food and cocktails. She knew what she faced and fought bravely until the end. A donation can be made to Scleroderma Canada on Brenda’s behalf.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble

Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. K0A 1A0)

On Saturday, April 20, 2024 from 12pm to 2pm.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com