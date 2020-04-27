HAND, Brian William

Born April 7, 1948, Brian passed away April 27, 2020, in his 72nd year. Born in Ottawa, Brian grew up in his beloved town of Almonte. He obtained his journeyman linesman in 1972 and worked with Ontario Hydro on a helicopter crew before transferring to Nepean Hydro. Brian was happiest in the outdoors, whether it be working in the bush, hunting, or spending time at his beloved family cottage. He had a passion for hockey, and loved spending Saturday nights watching ‘the game’ particularly if his Blackhawks were playing. He was also an accomplished woodworker and handyman and in his retirement enjoyed doing work for people around town. Brian loved animals and many of his stories involved a great dog. Toby will be waiting for you on the other side dad. Predeceased by his parents Jason and Gladys Hand (Kennedy), his brother Brady Hand and his lifelong friend Al Kean. He will forever be cherished by his children Erin Giroux (David), Michael and Christopher. Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Kaitlyn, Hanna, Fiona, Madalyn, Riley and Lucas and by his siblings Barbara, James (Sue), and Charles (Debbie) and his many nieces and nephews. Fondly remembered by his former wife Margaret Porter Greene (Bill) and his many friends. A special thank you to the staff at Stoneridge Manor and to Drs Drake, Fullerton and Ferraris who cared for Brian over the last few years. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Almonte General Hospital or the Royal Canadian Legion branch 240 Almonte.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, Ont. (613) 256-3313)

Condolences & tributes: www.crgamble.com