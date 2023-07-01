Celebration of Life for Marian Elgood, July 9

Marian Elgood

CELEBRATION OF LIFE

July 9, 1935 – March 1, 2023

Together with their families, Jane, Richard and David invite you to a Celebration of Life remembering their mother Marian. Visitation will be held at the Gamble Funeral Home on July 15 between noon and 2:00 p.m. with a non-denominational service to follow in the chapel. Interment will take place at the Auld Kirk on Monday, July 17th at 11:00 a.m.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble

Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com