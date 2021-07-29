Celebration of Life in Memory of

Frank Edward McPhail

July 24, 1954 – November 8, 2020

Now that COVID restrictions have relaxed enough to allow larger social gatherings, we will be hosting a Celebration of Life in memory of our brother (in-law) Frank. We are pleased to invite everyone to join us as a final tribute to him and his life on Sunday, August 15, 2021 from 2 to 4:30 pm at the Almonte Civitan Hall, 500 Almonte Street, Almonte.

Frank will always be remembered for his generosity and compassion, as well as his love for nature, his beautiful gardens, and his Harley Davidson. His legacy will live on, in his countless intricate, artistic, and complex carpentry projects, which never failed to impress those he worked for. He was a passionate perfectionist in all that he did.

For anyone who has not already done so donations, in Frank’s memory, may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Foundation or the Carleton Place Memorial Hospital Foundation (or to a charity of your choosing).

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com