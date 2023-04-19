Celebration of Life, Reverend Jim Scanlon

Scanlon, James (Jim) Peter (Reverend Canon), MA, MTh

May 22, 1927 – March 23, 2023

Reverend James Peter Scanlon (Jim) passed away peacefully at home in Pakenham surrounded by love at the age of 95. Beloved father of Esther Jane Scanlon (Daniel Berg) of Pakenham, Peter Michael Scanlon (Kathryn) of Cobourg and loving grandfather of Alexander and Caitlin Scanlon. Survived by sisters-in-law Connie Wiskin and Shirley Scanlon, nieces Brenda Wiskin and Frances Lamers Scanlon, and nephews Phelan, Brennan, and Norman Scanlon. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 63 years, Doris Helen Scanlon.