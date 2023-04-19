Celebration of Life, Reverend Jim Scanlon

Scanlon, James (Jim) Peter (Reverend Canon), MA, MTh
May 22, 1927 – March 23, 2023
Reverend James Peter Scanlon (Jim) passed away peacefully at home in Pakenham surrounded by love at the age of 95. Beloved father of Esther Jane Scanlon (Daniel Berg) of Pakenham, Peter Michael Scanlon (Kathryn) of Cobourg and loving grandfather of Alexander and Caitlin Scanlon. Survived by sisters-in-law Connie Wiskin and Shirley Scanlon, nieces Brenda Wiskin and Frances Lamers Scanlon, and nephews Phelan, Brennan, and Norman Scanlon. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 63 years, Doris Helen Scanlon.
Jim had many qualities: a compassionate priest, a faith-filled man, a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and a good friend to many. He was a storyteller, scholar, and writer. He enjoyed his newspapers, gardening, and was a voracious reader of both non-fiction and fiction. He grew up in Geraldton, a small mining town in northern Ontario and his love for the north continued throughout his life. He was ordained an Anglican priest at St James in Geraldton. Prior to that, he was sent to Nemaska, Quebec, to build a church for the Cree as a summer job while he was studying Theology at Wycliffe College, Toronto. After his ordination in 1955, he began his ministry as a curate at St John’s, Portsmouth, Kingston. He then served in Chapais and Chibougamau, Quebec, amongst the eastern Cree, where he was asked by the Bishop to build two churches – St Alban’s and Christ Church. During this time, he was politically active lobbying to ensure that the Cree received compensation after the mining industry and the hydroelectric project disrupted their way of life. In 1964, Jim moved with his young family to Moose Factory Island to serve at St Thomas and as the Archdeacon of James Bay. In 1969, the family moved to Kingston where Jim served at St John’s Portsmouth for 20+ years and, after his retirement, for many years at St Luke’s. Jim had a huge heart for pastoral care and this gift was evident in his prison ministry and his ministry to people receiving care for mental health. For more information on Jim’s life: https://mrhha.ca/rev-
james-scanlon-story/
Esther Jane, Daniel and Jim’s good friend Claire would like to invite all who knew this extraordinary man to a Celebration of Life with music, memories and Jim’s favourite foods. Please join us this Sunday, April 23 starting at 11:45, downstairs in the church hall at St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Almonte, (70 Clyde St.). As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to University Hospitals Kingston Foundation (Mental Health Services) https://uhkf.
akaraisin.com/ui/UHKFdonate/ donations/start, or Sharon Murdoch Restore St Thomas Campaign, Diocese of Moosonee https://mrhha.ca/ contribute/. Online condolences may be made at https://www.arbormemorial. ca/reid/obituaries/james- scanlon/101434/Guestbook