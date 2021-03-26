GILLAN, Charles

Charles “Charlie” Gillan died peacefully at home on Friday, March 26th at the age of 94 with the love of his life, his wife Beth, at his side. He was proud to have served as a long-standing Reeve of Pakenham Township and a Warden of Lanark County, where he was a builder of the community. Roads, schools and hospitals exist or were improved through his efforts and influence.

Charlie was also a Mink Rancher, Snowmobile Dealer, Insurance Broker and World War II Veteran. An accomplished and dedicated hobbyist, Charlie never did anything by half-measures. Whether it was curling, snowmobiling, photography, tennis, fishing, woodworking, genealogy, staying current with technology, or his abiding passion, golf, he dedicated himself to their mastery. In his 90’s, he demonstrated a flair for cooking, to the amusement and amazement of his family. He was one of a kind!

Charlie was a kind and loving husband to Elizabeth “Beth” Gillan (nee Blair); a caring dedicated father to his three daughters: Jennifer (Alton) Plager, Jacqueline Gillan, Jane (Murray) McPhail and son Jeffrey (Sandra Inglis) Gillan; Papa to his grandchildren Jessica, Joelle, Blair, Andrew, Grant, Stacy, Kevin, Victoria, Gabrielle and Alexandra and great-grandchildren Maddie, Quinn, Sloane, Scarlett, William, Aiden, Rory, Hoyt, Wyatt, Darcie and Jack. He will also be missed by his little sister Joan and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles and mother, Marguerite (nee Wilson).

A time of gathering will be held at a date to be announced. For those wishing, a donation to CHEO or the University of Ottawa Heart Institute would be greatly appreciated by the Gillan families. Charlie’s final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior.

Condolences/Memories/Donations

pilonfamily.ca