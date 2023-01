During the Christmas season of 2023, the Mill of Kintail has plans to light up most of the buildings at their site on the 8th concession near Almonte. In order to do this, the staff are inviting the public to help out by donating any Christmas indoor or outdoor lights they no longer use or need.

If you have any lights please call Wayne at 613-256-9502 to make arrangements for him to pick them up. Help us make the Mill of Kintail a beautiful display of Christmas lights this year. Thank you