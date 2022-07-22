Cindy Masters — obituary

Masters, Cindy Lou

(Loving & devoted spouse, mother,

grandmother, and great-grandmother)

Passed away suddenly at her home on July 18, 2022.

Cindy

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 65.

Missed by her spouse of 21 years Chuck Foster. Loved by her children Kiley Long, Chris Sanders (Skye), Amber Foster and Ellen Foster (Eric). Proud “Nana” of Tyler, Jasmine, Katie, Olivia, Claire and Jaxson. Survived by her siblings Brenda (Harry), Dawn (David), Steve, Randy (Carol), Marty (Michelle), the late Larry (survived by Sue) and the late Lynn Earl. Remembered by her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Donations in memory of Cindy may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation or the Lanark County Interval House for battered women. A special thanks to the first responders and their attempts to revive Cindy. A Celebration of Cindy’s Life will be held in the summer of 2023 in Black Lake, New York.

