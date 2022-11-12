Claire Desjardins Trunk Show at Judy Joannou, November 22

Judy Joannou, Classic Style with a Twist, is hosting a Claire Desjardins Trunk Show at her shop, located at 83 Mill Street in Almonte.

Tuesday, November 22 from 10 am-2 pm.

If you like colourful, art-inspired clothing then Judy Joannou, Classic Style with a Twist is the place to shop. Mark your calendar for November 22 because Judy has been chosen to host the very first Claire Desjardins Trunk Show. The entire Claire Desjardins art-inspired collection will be available to try on and purchase from her shop located at 83 Mill Street in Almonte. Plus, there will be FREE gifts and a chance to win a Claire Desjardins garment of your choice.

If you cannot make it, not to worry. You can pre-order Trunk Show items from Judy’s website, and you’ll save 20%.

For More Information: www.judyjoannoudesigns.ca