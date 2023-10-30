Community builders’ craft fair at Union Hall, November 4

Union Hall is pleased to be hosting its third annual Community Builders’ Craft Fair, on Saturday, November 4. The hall will be joining forces with other charities and non-profits to raise awareness of their important work and to bring in much-needed cash for their operations. Get a head start on your Christmas shopping while contributing to these community builders!

The Union Hall Community Centre, a Registered Charity, was erected in 1857 and continues to be the hub of the community which bears its name. Funded mainly through hall and sign rentals, donations and craft sales, with financial assistance from Mississippi Mills and the Hub/Rebound, the Hall is maintained and operated by volunteers. Hand-crafted hardwood cutting boards, along with items sewn from re-purposed fabric, such as one-of-a-kind yoga mat bags, tote bags and aprons, will be on offer.

The Hub in Almonte sells gently used merchandise for every shopper at very reasonable prices. All profits are donated to community projects and to our friends and neighbours who need a helping hand. They will be selling jewelry, books, dolls, and vintage toys as well as high-quality housewares at this event. The Hub has graciously offered to donate the proceeds from this day’s sale to Union Hall!

Stir It Up Collective is a non-profit organization with the goal of supporting peoples’ recovery from sex trafficking and other forms of sexual exploitation. Partnering with other community agencies and businesses, SIUC will offer client-centred wellness, focusing on somatic healing practices and employment readiness so that participants can enhance their skills and confidence to move forward with their goals. They will be selling SIUC-labelled whole bean coffee from Equator Coffee Roasters, as well as handmade wooden meditation benches in various sizes and styles.

The Mississippi Valley Textile Museum conserves and interprets the industrial textile heritage of the area and tells the stories of the mill workers, while contemporary issues are approached through temporary art exhibits. As Canada’s first Rainbow Registered museum, it offers a safe and inclusive space for visitors from across the street to across the globe. Selections from the curated gift shop, which supports local artists and the Museum’s operations, such as bobbins and spindles, will be on offer.

This year we are happy to welcome the Mississippi Mills Youth Centre, a non-profit organization providing dynamic, educational and supportive programming to local youth, their families and the community as a whole. MMYC delivers a variety of different programs every week to keep youth safely connected to both their peers and their community. Over the past while, these young people have learnt a wide range of new skills during their weekly art program, in preparation for the craft fair. From handmade soap to crystal candles to knit hats and home décor, there’s bound to be something that’s perfect for you or for a special gift!

Join us on Saturday, November 4, from 10:00 a.m. till 4:00 p.m., at Union Hall, 1984 Wolf Grove Road at the corner of Tatlock Road. There will be a fire in the woodstove to take off the chill, as well as light refreshments and beverages, including Stir It Up coffee, for sale at reasonable prices.