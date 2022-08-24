Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Community champions to be celebrated with special award, August 25

Three Mississippi Mills residents will be recognized Thursday, August 25th, 2022 during a special ceremony. The Mississippi Mills Community Awards were developed to recognize and honour individuals for their contribution to life in the municipality.

Al Potvin, Sherryl Smith and Jane Torrance will be receiving the Community Builder of the Year Award. This award honours those who, through leadership and positive change, have made long-term and long-lasting contributions to the municipality.

Al Potvin with his caricature puppet at Puppets Up this month.

Nominations were sought in April of 2022. Each form required two supporting letters, detailing the recent or ongoing activities or contributions of the nominee in the Municipality of Mississippi Mills.

Council recognizes the outstanding efforts, actions, and achievements of these individuals and their impact on the social, cultural, or civic life of Mississippi Mills.

Media is invited to attend the ceremony. There will be a photo opportunity and reception following the presentation of the awards.

What: Mississippi Mills Community Awards

When: Thursday, August 25th, 7:00 PM

Where: Almonte Old Town Hall, 14 Bridge Street

For more information, please contact: Shannon Gutoskie, Mississippi Mills Communications Coordinator, 613-256-2064 ext. 208, sgutoskie@mississippimills.ca.

