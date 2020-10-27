Mississippi Mills Youth Centre announces important changes in response to Covid

Like all other non-profits and businesses, the Mississippi Mills Youth Centre has had to adapt to the challenging realities Covid has introduced. In response to these new needs, a number of new programs and initiatives are being launched including a music program in honour of Aiden-Fotherby-Verk, Remembrance Services online with actively service Armed Forces members, and enhanced Food and Nutrition Security pogramming.

Expanding our Food and Nutrition Security Project

We working through our Forever Young intergenerational partnership with Carebridge Community Support on a Food and Nutrition Security Project. This project will promote food security throughout Mississippi Mills and develop youth’s ability to cook while learning about nutrition. Volunteers will have a fun day doing batch cooking at The Mississippi Mills Youth Centre alongside staff to create delicious individual frozen meals. The meals will be delivered or picked up by community members/families who would like a healthy home cooked meal made by youth this November and December!

We will be looking for volunteers aged 10 and up that would be eager to help the Mississippi Mills Youth Centre cook meals for the Mississippi Mills community! We are also looking for any community members who would be pleased to receive a frozen, microwaveable meal. If you are interested in receiving frozen meals for you and your family you will be helping youth learn meaningful life skills such as the importance of engaging with the community, how to cook, and proper nutrition. For more information on this initiative, to become a volunteer or to receive a meal please contact Lilli Nothnagel, Nutrition Coordinator at 613-256-5959 or nutritioncoordinator@mmyc.ca

November Programming

Mondays:November 2nd to 23rd 3 pm to 4 pm we are hosting on-line Forever Young! Ukulele programming. This program is currently full but please email if you’d like to be added to our cancellation list.

Tuesdays:November 3rd to 24th: Online drop in from 3 pm to 4 pm- the link is always posted on our Facebook page. From 4 pm to 6 pm we are running a 4-week Zoom ‘From Us to You: Online Cooking Program’. Registered families will either pick up or have their grocery supply box dropped off. These boxes include all of the ingredient’s youth need to cook a healthy meal for their family. Youth then tune into our Zoom lesson and learn from our Program Coordinator and special guest cooks how to make each recipe. Youth must register for this program and there are limited spaces available Early registration is a must as these ones fill up fast.

Wednesdays: November 4th:From 4 pm to 6 pm we are hosting an online Canadian Military Zoom presentation! Multiple active and veteran military members will be sharing their stories of their journey in serving our country and what Remembrance Day means to them. Persons of all ages are welcome to register for this zoom program. Registration is required.

November 18th: From 4 pm to 6 pm we are hosting an online safety and human trafficking talk presented by Victim Services Lanark County. Human trafficking is a growing program in our county, and it is important to know the signs so you can protect yourself and others. Being safe online is also very important with youths growing online presence. This program is open to youth between the ages of 10 to 18 and their parents. Registration is required.

November 25th: From 4 pm to 5 pm we are hosting a Zoom Healthy Relationships talk presented by Lanark County Interval House. This program is open to youth in grades 9 to 11 and registration is required

Thursdays:November 5th to 26th: From 4 pm to 6 pm we will be running Made by You-th programming. The Mississippi Mills Youth Centre is staring its own online social enterprise store! The youth who register for this program will learn to create fun and useful goods- youth will keep one for themselves and the extra they make will be sold online in our new store! All of the money made through sales goes right back into programming. Youth must register for this programming. Check our Facebook and Website in early November for our new fundraising store.

Fridays: November 6th to 27th- From 6 pm to 9 pm every Friday we will be running in-person outdoor sports! Youth can come down to the centre and play all sorts of sports and enjoy a heathy snack. Be sure to come dressed for the weather!

Want to register? Learn more about our programming? Maybe donate funds or goods or volunteer? Please email our Program Coordinator, Sara, at programcoordinator@mmyc.ca or call 613-257-5959

The Aid-Brigade Music Program in honour of Aiden Fotherby-Verk

Some people don’t need a whole lot of time here on earth to make their mark, to change their community for the better and leave a lasting impact. Aiden Fotherby-Verk was one of those special souls who made so much of the short amount of time he had. As a part of his lasting legacy, his family has generously donated to the Mississippi Mills Youth Centre to create the “Aid-Brigade Music Program” in Aiden’s honour. Aiden’s music program will be a permanent offering at the youth centre and provide variety of music programming and activities throughout the year.

Together with Aiden’s family, we have shaped the music program to embody the best of who Aiden was; his joyful love of music, his passion for learning new things, his incredible ability to face challenges and grow from them, and his wicked sense of humour and fun. We are honoured to be keeping his memory and his spirit alive in a way that will have meaning and impact in the lives of so many other local kids.

The Aid-Brigade Music Program includes:

assorted music lessons throughout the year, including ukulele, piano, drums and more

digital music making with fun software and apps

a karaoke machine with fun accessories for a more “wild and free” exploration of music

Song and lyrics writing workshops

Youth performances and talent showcases

Music plays an essential role in the healthy development of all children. The benefits range from building stronger cognitive skills in math and science, to stimulating their creativity, boosting self-esteem, nurturing connection with others and most importantly of all, it’s a whole lot of fun.

Please check our website www.mmyc.ca and Facebook regularly to see what exciting music programming we have currently and what else is coming up. We invite anyone in the community who has a love of music and wants to volunteer in the Aid-Brigade Music Program to contact us. We are also always accepting donations of musical instruments, songbooks and other music related items. We greatly appreciate monetary donations that we use towards this truly special program and all of our vital programming.

To learn more about Aiden and the family he loved so much please visit his Mom, Stephanie’s blog at http://mamaoutpost.com/

To get involved with the Aid-Brigade Music Program please contact programcoordinator@mmyc.ca or call 613-256-5959