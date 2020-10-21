EXPOSURE AT ADHS

The Upper Canada District School Board is notifying parents, students and staff at Almonte & District High School about two possible exposures to COVID-19. The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has already been in contact with all individuals who have had high-risk exposure and those people have isolated. The health unit will continue to closely monitor the situation. At this time, no change to the school schedule or daily operations has been required. Our health unit encourages parents to use the COVID-19 School Screening Tool before each school day, as well as regular public health recommendations to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

A gentle reminder, please be kind and resist the temptation to speculate or share rumours about someone with COVID-19, where they work or what class they may be connected to. Even if you know details, please refrain from sharing these publicly; we all deserve to have our personal health information protected.

This isn’t the first time we have had community cases in Mississippi Mills and it likely will not be the last. We have been doing a great job containing community spread of COVID. We can’t get discouraged by the appearance of a few cases. But I do encourage you to be vigilant and keep practising the same habits we’ve been talking about for months now:

Be COVID-SMART:

S – Self-isolate if you have symptoms

M – Mask on when in enclosed public spaces and when physical distancing is a challenge outdoors

A – Avoid touching your face

R – Remain 2 metres/6 feet apart from people outside your Household

T – Twenty (20) seconds for regular hand hygiene

Keep in mind, that the Province has suspended the idea of social bubbles or social circles. Instead, the Province is encouraging all Ontarians to only allow close contact with people living in your own household and maintain two metres physical distancing from everyone else.

PUBLIC HEALTH ORDER ENFORCING SELF-ISOLATION

The second message I want to pass along is an important one. Dr. Paula Stewart, Medical Officer of Health for the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit, has issued an Order that enforces self-isolation requirements. Many other Health Unit regions have done the same. As of 3 PM today, anyone who does not follow public health guidance for self-isolation, can be fined up to $5000 per day under the Health Protection and Promotion Act.

Self-isolation requirements are in place for individuals residing in or presently in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark who:

Are a confirmed case or probable case of COVID-19;

Have new symptoms (even mild symptoms) or worsening symptoms of COVID-19, have been tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting the results of their test;

Otherwise have reasonable grounds to believe they have one more symptom of COVID-19;

Are a close contact* of a person identified in a. even if they do not themselves have any symptoms of COVID-19, *”close contact “ means you are caring for or living in the same household with someone who has COVID-19 or have otherwise been identified as a close contact by the Medical Officer of Health or Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit staff acting under the direction of the Medical Officer of Health (Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit);

Or are a parent, or person with responsibilities of a parent, of a person under 16 years of age identified in a, b, or c who resides or is present in the Counties Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

I encourage anyone with questions to reach out directly to the Health Unit. They are best equipped to answer your questions and staff are available 7 days a week. Residents can also follow our Health Unit on Facebook and Twitter. In closing, I’d like to remind everyone that the choices you’ve been making are making a difference to you, your family, your neighbours and our community. So thanks everybody! Keep it up.

Stay safe and be well.

Mayor Lowry

Resources and Information

The Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit

https://healthunit.org

1-800-660-5853

Press Release Section 22 Class Order:

https://healthunit.org/…/moh-identifies-additional…/

COVID-19 School Screening Tool

https://covid-19.ontario.ca/school-screening/

Case and Contract Tracing

https://healthunit.org/health…/covid-19/contact-tracing/

Testing and Assessment Centres

https://healthunit.org/…/assessment-testing-results/

Gatherings, Social Circles and Holidays

https://healthunit.org/…/cov…/gatherings-social-circles/

The COVID Alert App

http://www.canada.ca/…/coronavirus…/covid-alert.html