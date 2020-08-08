KEARNEY, Derek

Derek Diarmid Kearney MD passed away peacefully in the hospital he served for 25 years on Thursday, August 6, 2020. In his final hours, his family was at his side.

Derek was born on January 30, 1929 in St. John’s Newfoundland where he grew up in a world of seamen, fishermen, foresters and merchants. As a young man he collected stories and songs in the communities and camps where he worked. He explored the land and sea, and even flew a Cessna airplane, CF-DEN, over the Avalon Peninsula.

At the age of 26, with a growing family he returned to school and earned a degree in Medicine from Dalhousie. And, during his early years in medicine, he practiced in the outports of Newfoundland where his duties included general medicine, obstetrics and anesthesia. His days often included as many as twenty house calls within small communities that were accessible only by rough unpaved roads or boat. In 1969 he moved his family to Arnprior where he practiced until 1996, eventually serving as Chief of Staff at the Arnprior Hospital for three terms.

He was a quiet gentleman who took time with his patients and ensured a caring quality healthcare. Derek met and fell in love with Margaret MacMillan, and they were married in 1992. They loved to travel, play golf, and in their quiet times spent many hours trying to ace each other over a scrabble board. Derek enjoyed a deep curiosity of all things technical, especially cameras and computers and always encouraged curiosity and lifelong learning in his children and grandchildren. We were safe in his hugs. We all thrived on his hugs.

Derek will be missed by his many loved ones who remain behind: his beloved wife Margaret MacMillan, and his children Paddye Mann, George (M.J.Pigott), Leslie (Joan Fargey), Colin (Elizabeth Brown), Deborah (Joe Hillier), Liam (Tracy Matthews), and, his stepchildren Chris Brownstein, Paula Wilkie (Steve), and Jennifer Brownstein. Derek was an enthusiastic and proud grandfather (Buddy, Grampa D) to Graham, Kealy (Matthew) Daniel (Mackenzie), Katie (Kyle), Derek, Jake (Sigrid), Alexandra, Dylan (Adrienne), Paige (Brendan), Thomas, David, Allison, Emma , Sarah and storytelling great-granddad to Lilah, Rhemy, and Esmee. Derek – Dr. Kearney – lived a long, good and fulfilled life. We are all joyful to have loved him and to be loved by him. He leaves behind an enduring legacy and many loving and happy memories.

Our family thanks the staff at Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital and Islandview Retirement Residence for their kindness and compassion. There will be a private family gathering as he wished. In the professional care of the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior.

