Diana's Quiz – April 6, 2024
April 6, 2024 by Diana Filer

1. What is Havana Syndrome?
2. What is the kelvin?
3. What is the spice mace made from?
4. Which Canadian-born movie actress and singer made her first movie with Judy Garland?
5. Who is called 'the Father of medicine'?