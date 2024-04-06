Saturday, April 6, 2024
Diana’s Quiz – April 6, 2024

by Diana Filer

1.  What is Havana Syndrome?
2.  What is the kelvin?
3.  What is the spice mace made from?
4.  Which Canadian-born movie actress and singer made her first movie with Judy Garland?
5.  Who is called ‘the Father of medicine’?

