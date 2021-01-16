Home Diana's Quiz Diana’s Quiz – January 16, 2021 Diana's Quiz Diana’s Quiz – January 16, 2021 January 16, 2021 - 7:00 am by Diana Filer Where is the Mull of Kintyre? What is spongee? What was the most successful slave revolt in history? What was the Constitutional Act? Where in the world are men, rather than women, veiled in public? RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Answers to Diana’s Quiz – January 9, 2021 Diana’s Quiz – January 9, 2021 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – January 2, 2021 LATEST COVID update from Mayor Lowry January 16, 2021 - 4:11 pm Marta Zintel-Roffey — obituary January 16, 2021 - 4:01 pm Diana’s Quiz – January 16, 2021 January 16, 2021 - 7:00 am Google Doodle celebrates James Naismith January 15, 2021 - 12:12 pm Jim Lynn — obituary January 14, 2021 - 4:12 pm FOLLOW US1,845FansLike508FollowersFollow