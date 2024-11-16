Diana's QuizDiana's Quiz - November 16, 2024 Diana’s Quiz – November 16, 2024 November 16, 2024 by Diana Filer 1. Who is the Canadian artist who painted ‘Queen on a Moose’? 2. Where is the Cabot Trail? 3. What is a scapular? 4. Who was known as the Poet of the Yukon? 5. What is Mother of Pearl? Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Answers to Diana’s Quiz – November 9, 2024 November 7, 2024 Diana’s Quiz – November 9, 2024 November 7, 2024 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – November 2, 2024 October 31, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest November 7 Consultation on the future of Mississippi Mills Development November 16, 2024 Local artists and artisans at The Gift Boutique November 16, 2024 Good Food Box Program has come to Almonte November 16, 2024 Homeless youth at risk of human trafficking November 16, 2024 Diana’s Quiz – November 16, 2024 November 15, 2024 A Meal for All’s November 24th FREE Sunday Supper November 15, 2024 From the Archives Heritage Conservation District Study and Plan Survey Roasted Chicken Thighs with Tangy Apricots and Carrots Successful Almonte healthcare workshop to be repeated in Smiths Falls and Perth Mississippi Mills' concern about open building permits prompts security deposits for residential permits What Is That… Dragonfly? Enerdu – Freedom of Information Requests Think spring & gardening with Horticultural Society Stir-Fried Honey Ginger Sesame Noodles