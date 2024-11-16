Saturday, November 16, 2024
Diana's QuizDiana's Quiz - November 16, 2024

Diana’s Quiz – November 16, 2024

by Diana Filer
1.  Who is the Canadian artist who painted ‘Queen on a Moose’?
2.  Where is the Cabot Trail?
3.  What is a scapular?
4.  Who was known as the Poet of the Yukon?
5.  What is Mother of Pearl?

