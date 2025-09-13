Diana's QuizDiana's Quiz - September 13, 2025 Diana’s Quiz – September 13, 2025 September 13, 2025 by Diana Filer 1. What is the first industry recorded in Ontario? 2. What is neoplasm? 3. What is a marabou? 4. To what does the name Nobu refer? 5. What is a breeches buoy? Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Answers to Diana’s Quiz – September 6, 2025 September 5, 2025 Diana’s Quiz – September 6, 2025 September 5, 2025 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – August 30, 2025 August 30, 2025 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Diana’s Quiz – September 13, 2025 September 12, 2025 For sale: Outdoor fireplace September 12, 2025 Almonte Civitan apple pie and crisp day September 12, 2025 Tai chi classes in Almonte September 12, 2025 Reconciliation Through Art seeks volunteers September 11, 2025 John Murphy — obituary September 11, 2025 From the Archives Grant to cover nearly 70% of water and sewer renewal New dock at the Metcalfe Geoheritage Park Gardening in Almonte: A tad more patience required! Help us raise funds to buy a new van for Fairview Manor residents Help tidy up the town, April 22-27 One-Pan Sausages and Lentils What happens when the Puppets Up! festival day is over and it's time for the puppets to relax and just hang out?? Hugely Successful Pub Night for the Burnt Lands Alvar