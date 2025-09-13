Sunday, September 14, 2025
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Diana’s Quiz – September 13, 2025

by Diana Filer 1.  What is the first...

For sale: Outdoor fireplace

New in the Box 26 inch square...

Almonte Civitan apple pie and crisp day

Fall is in the Air – And...
Diana's QuizDiana's Quiz - September 13, 2025

Diana’s Quiz – September 13, 2025

by Diana Filer
1.  What is the first industry recorded in Ontario?
2.  What is neoplasm?
3.  What is a marabou?
4.  To what does the name Nobu refer?
5.  What is a breeches buoy?

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone