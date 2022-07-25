Donald Stewart — obituary

Stewart, Donald William

Donald died peacefully on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Almonte General Hospital. Beloved husband of Ruth (nee Belsher). Stepfather of David (Kerri), Robert (Angela) and Allan Way. Fondly remembered by their children Mathew, Michael, Kaitlyn, Ayden, Kinsley, Tayler, Leah & Gemma.

He was predeceased by his parents William and Jeanette (nee Virgin) Stewart and his sister Betty Donaldson. He is survived by his sisters Catharine Allinotte (Lloyd) and Wilma Haliburton (Paul). Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. A private family inurnment will take place in the Guthrie United Cemetery (Clayton, ON.). A Celebration of Don’s Life will be held in the Almonte Civitan Hall on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 12 pm to 3 pm. Donations in memory of Don may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation.

