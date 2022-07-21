Eldon Munro — obituary

MUNRO, Eldon

(Eldon Munro Construction Inc.)

With heavy hearts the Munro family announces that Claude Robert Eldon Munro of Almonte passed away at the Almonte General Hospital while surrounded by the love of family on Monday evening, July 18, 2022. He was 81, just shy of his 82nd birthday. Beloved husband and best friend of Rita (nee Larkin). Dearly loved Dad of Valerie MacDonald (Gord) of Almonte; Rhonda Grant (Paul) of Inverary; Katherine Bach (Doug) of Kitimat, B.C.; Roxanne Bell (Kevin) of Franktown and Mark Munro (Julie) of Almonte. Cherished and proud “Grandpa” of 10 grandchildren Rochelle York (Mike), Dana St. Louis (Chad), Brandon Grant (Melissa Miller), Dr. Brittanie Grant, Kourtney Knight (Trevor Budgell), Erika Henry (Mike), Colton Bell (Alex), Wade Bell (Gillian Kinson), Wyatt Munro, and Kristen Gonsalves (Neil) as well as 16 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Evelyn Barr, Norma Blair (Herb), Glen Munro (Elaine), and Barry Munro. Also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, countless friends, and former customers. Son of the late Wilbert and Florence (nee Wark) Munro.

Eldon was a master of his craft, successfully operating Eldon Munro Construction Inc. for 44 years. He dedicated himself to providing the very best quality and service for his clients. It was important for Eldon to give back to the community that shaped him. He was a member of Mississippi Masonic Lodge 147, 32nd⁰ Scottish Rite, Tunis Shriners International, and Land O’Lakes Shriners Club. He was a proud supporter of Almonte General Hospital and the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario. Most important to Eldon was his family and friends. He will forever be remembered not only for his accomplishments but for how he made those around him feel.

A special thank you to Sarah Munro RN and Amanda Burcher NP for their exceptional care. Additional thanks to Bayshore Home Health, the Regional Palliative Consultation Team, The Ottawa Hospital Cancer Centre, The Ottawa Valley Family Health Team, and the wonderful staff at Almonte General Hospital.

Eldon’s final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where visitation will be held on Sunday, July 24th from 1 to 4 with Masonic Service at 5:30 then 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Monday, July 25th from 10 to 10:45. A Funeral Service will follow in the Pilon Family Chapel at 11 o’clock. The funeral service will be webcast live for those unable to attend. A luncheon will then take place at the Almonte Civitan Club. Interment Clayton Cemetery. In memory of Eldon, a donation to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation would be greatly appreciated.

