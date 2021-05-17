Warren, Eleanor Jean

(Life Member – Ladies Auxiliary – RCL Branch 240)

Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on May 14, 2021 at the Almonte Country Haven.

Eleanor (nee Cavanagh)

of Almonte, Ontario, in her 85th year.

Beloved wife to the late Robert “Bob” Warren. Cherished mother of Kathy (Willy) Fassbender, Bucky (Sheila) and Terry (Luanne). Predeceased by her parents Eric and Winnifred Cavanagh. Proud “Nanny” of 8 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. Donations in memory of Eleanor may be made to the Ladies Auxiliary-Branch 240, Almonte. We would like to thank the staff from Almonte Country Haven for their kindness and compassion; especially her loving granddaughter Amber, who was her ROCK while she lived there.

