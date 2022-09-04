Emerald Rose — obituary

Rose, Emerald Doreen

(May 31, 1930 to September 1, 2022)

Our dear sweet mom, gramma and great gramma Emerald Rose (nee McDougall) passed away peacefully at the Almonte General Hospital at the age of 92. She is predeceased by her infant son Bernard Jr., her mother Nellie McDougall, her Aunt Kate McDougall, her daughter-in-law Alva (nee Gannon), her husband Bernard and her son-in-law John Peabody. She will always be fondly remembered by her three children and their spouses, Bill (Marg Lewis), Bob & Cathy (Rowe) and Joanne Peabody. She was proud grandma to Jason (Laurie), Christina (Mike), Derick (Cindy), Shannon, Crystal and Ian. Emerald had 13 great-grandchildren, Jenna, Mikayla, Megan, Ethan, Travis, Kaelen, Tyler, Jasmine, Damian, Xavier, Dominic, Jacob and Alexander. Although she hasn’t been able to see her out-of-town grandchildren and great-grandchildren very often, her family was her pride and joy and she adored each and every one.

Emerald was born in Almonte and spent her young years in Lanark. She and Bernard married in 1948 and raised their children in Almonte. She actively participated and spent many years as a member of the Almonte Legion Ladies Auxiliary. In 1995, after 20 years, she retired from the Almonte General Hospital, a place where she truly enjoyed working. In the early 2000’s, a few years following Bernard’s death, Emerald treated herself to a long overdue vacation with her friends, an Alaskan Cruise. Not long after, she decided it was time to sell her long-time home of 50+ years on Hope Street and moved into the Senior Citizens Country Street Apartments where she still lived with her daughter Joanne, her excellent caregiver. She treasured her winters spent in Florida from 2006-2010 with Bill, Bob and Cathy; even the long drive down was valued family time.

Mom you are a precious gem, just like your name. We love you mom and will miss you so very much .. Rest In Peace Emerald Rose, until we meet again.

We’d like to sincerely thank the Almonte General Hospital staff for their wonderful care.

Friends are invited to visit C.R. Gamble Funeral Home, 127 Church Street, Almonte on Friday, September 23rd, 11am-12pm. Chapel Service will follow (masks mandatory) at 12pm. Private interment will follow at Auld Kirk Cemetery, and afterward a private reception.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Almonte General Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated.