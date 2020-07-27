POTTLE, Eric

Peacefully at the Almonte General Hospital on Sunday morning, July 26, 2020; Eric Gordon Pottle of Almonte passed away at the age of 80. Beloved husband and best friend of Sharron (nee Robillard). Survived by a son, Rodney of Almonte. Predeceased by his daughter, Cynthia. Son of the late Elsie and Max Pottle; formerly of Flat Rock, Nfld. Dear brother of Vera Marshall (late Don) and Muriel Cole (late Gar). Predeceased by a sister, Phyllis Legrow (late Mark) and a brother, Reg Pottle (Cathy); all formerly of Newfoundland. Dear brother-in-law of Brian Robillard (Dianne) and Terry Robillard (Loretta), both of Arnprior and Barry Robillard (Anita) of Pakenham. Much loved uncle of many nieces and nephews. Son-in-law of the late Eldon and Theresa (nee Clement) Robillard.

Eric was a community builder. He volunteered countless hours to the Almonte Civitan Club where he held many titles from District Governor right through to chief cook and bottle washer. He will be remembered for his community spirit as well as his pleasant and knowledgeable demeanor.

Eric’s final arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in Holy Name of Mary Church, Almonte on Thursday morning, July 30th at 11 o’clock. If planning to attend, please arrive early and enter the Church via the side entrance. A face mask must be worn and social distancing must be observed. Enichement to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Almonte. In memory of Eric, please consider a donation the Rosamond Wing of the Almonte General Hospital or Holy Name of Mary Parish, Almonte.

